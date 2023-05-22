SmartLynx to become the dominant operator of the Airbus A321-200F

SmartLynx Airlines, a leading European ACMI and full-charter provider, is set to become the dominant operator of the A321-200 freighter (A321F) in Europe. Currently operating six A321F aircraft, the company plans to expand its fleet to 13 by the end of the year and acquire at least four more A321F units by the end of 2024.

The A321F is equipped with containerised main and lower cargo decks, allowing for automated loading and unloading, which results in quick turnaround times. With a payload capacity of 27,000 kg and a range of up to 2300 nautical miles, the A321F is well-suited for express cargo operations.

The CEO of SmartLynx Airlines highlights the A321F’s fuel efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and access to efficient maintenance as key advantages. SmartLynx Airlines aims to provide efficient and sustainable cargo solutions, and its growth plans position it as an attractive partner in the industry.