SmartLynx Airlines to introduce first Airbus A330-300 converted freighters to its fleet

In a move to bolster its position as a leading air cargo carrier, SmartLynx Airlines has signed an agreement with Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) to be one of the first customers to take delivery of 6 Airbus A330-300 P2F converted cargo freighters under the terms of a six-year lease.

SmartLynx Airlines is an integral part of Avia Solutions Group, a leading global aerospace services group providing aviation services and solutions worldwide, for whom the introduction of the new A330-300 P2F will reflect the company’s commitment to operating a modern, and environmentally-friendly fleet.

According to Zygimantas Surintas, CEO of SmartLynx Airlines, “The introduction of the A330-300 is a logical step and one which creates relevant synergies with the rest of our fleet – A330 Pax and A321F units – and as an aircraft which will see increased popularity in a post-Covid environment. For us, the move comes as part of our fleet modernisation strategy providing greater capacity and efficiency and is another step towards SmartLynx Airlines becoming a leading global player in the air cargo marketplace.”

With the first of the aircraft due to join the SmartLynx fleet, in 2023, the A330 type offers the benefits of unmatched operational economics and versatility, with over 1,500 orders on Airbus’ books and over 1,100 units operational for 110 operators worldwide, the aircraft is historically one of the most popular widebody aircraft ever to come into service.

With a maximum structural payload of up to 61 tons, and a range of up 6,660 km (3,600 nm), the A330-300’s combination of payload and range place the aircraft as a unique and perfect solution for cargo operators when the availability of freighters is inadequate to cover the market requirements.

As part of the most modern and reliable family of aircraft in operation today, the A330 – equipped with state-of-the-art technology – provides a quality solution for every route and comes with an operational reliability of 99.4%.

The A330-300 conversions offer an impressive range of features:

Main deck cargo door: 41” clear width & 101” clear height, hydraulically operated

Reinforced floor grid & new freighter floor panels

Cargo Loading System

Additional revenues per flight – The 96“ side-by-side AMV containers make full use of Airbus’s superior cross-section allowing up to 10% more volume compared to 88“ × 125“ ULD

In the words of the SmartLynx Airlines CEO, Zygimantas Surintas, “We are more than happy to welcome the first Airbus A330-300s into the SmartLynx fleet. This latest introduction will offer our customers greater flexibility while also delivering on our commitment to offering the latest and most economical aircraft on the market. Our continuing goal is to present our customer base with exactly what they expect from us; safe, punctual and reliable operations, while also addressing sustainability concerns for both us, and our clients.”

“We welcome SmartLynx Airlines as the first customer for our A330 lease deployments,” said Mike Berger, Chief Commercial Officer with ATSG. “We intend to continue expanding our lease options for e-commerce and express shipping customers around the world while providing a suite of complementary service options, including engine and airframe maintenance support, flight services, and logistics.”

March 8, 2022