SmartLynx Airlines sets new record, surpasses 1 million passengers in July 2024

SmartLynx Airlines, a leading ACMI, cargo, and charter operator, achieved a historic milestone in July 2024, carrying over 1.11 million passengers, the highest in its history.

This marks a significant 42% increase in flights compared to the previous year, with 6,689 flights completed. The airline provided services to major carriers in Europe and Southeast Asia, with 36% of flights in India and 32% in Turkey.

CEO Edvinas Demenius noted that the demand for ACMI services now exceeds supply, though resource shortages in crew, specialists, and parts pose challenges for further growth.

