SmartLynx Airlines receives FAA certification to operate in the U.S.

SmartLynx Airlines, an ACMI, cargo, and charter operator, has been granted a Foreign Air Operator Certificate (FAOC) by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), allowing the airline to conduct flights to, from, and within the United States.

The certification confirms that SmartLynx’s Latvian-registered aircraft meet the stringent safety and operational standards required by the U.S., enabling the airline to expand its ACMI and charter services across the transatlantic market.

CEO Edvinas Demenius highlighted the strategic importance of the U.S. market for SmartLynx’s growth, noting that approximately one-third of the airline’s fleet operates under Latvian registration, further enhancing their flexibility and global reach.