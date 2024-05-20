SmartLynx Airlines partners with Levu Air Cargo to launch first Airbus A321F in Latin America

SmartLynx Airlines, a renowned ACMI, cargo, and charter service provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Brazilian cargo company Levu Air Cargo (Levu). Through this partnership, SmartLynx has signed a dry-lease agreement for one of its Airbus A321F aircraft, making Levu the first company in Latin America to operate this type of freighter.

The A321F aircraft, previously registered as 9H-CGD (MSN 775) and used by DHL Aviation in collaboration with SmartLynx, arrived in Recife, Brazil, last week. It is now undergoing registration under the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil and will receive the new registration number PS-LVU.

The A321 is a popular passenger aircraft in Brazil and Latin America, but the A321-200PCF freighter version is a recent addition to the market. Levu Air Cargo aims to bring innovation and high service standards to the Brazilian market, selecting the A321F for its advanced capabilities.

Significant Milestone for Both Companies

Edvinas Demenius, CEO of SmartLynx Airlines, commented on the partnership: “Our collaboration with Levu is a significant milestone, marking the introduction of the first A321F in Brazil and the wider Latin American region. This partnership aligns with our strategic expansion into new geographies and highlights the potential we see in the Latin American market.”

Rodrigo Pacheco, CEO of Levu Air Cargo, emphasised the strategic choice of partnering with SmartLynx: “We sought out SmartLynx due to their extensive experience with the A321F, being the largest operator of this aircraft type globally. Their established partnership with DHL in Europe enhances our learning curve, enabling us to efficiently operate within the DHL supply chain in Brazil. This decision ensures top-notch performance and excellent results for our customers.”

This partnership is poised to enhance cargo services in Brazil, leveraging SmartLynx’s expertise and Levu’s commitment to innovation and service quality.