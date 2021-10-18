SmartLynx Airlines opens a new line maintenance centre: SmartLynx Technik

SmartLynx Airlines, EU-based specialists in full-service ACMI aircraft leasing solutions and charter operations, announces the initiation and implementation of a new Part-145 Line Maintenance Organization SmartLynx Technik, to bring greater control back in-house.

As SmartLynx Airlines continues rapid business development, an in-house line maintenance centre, SmartLynx Technik, will be established to care for the airline’s Airbus fleet. The new centre will be EASA approved for A320/A330 aircraft types. SmartLynx Technik engineers will be working from bases in Riga, Latvia, and Tallinn, Estonia, and will be available to cover the whole of Europe when an aircraft recovery or support to sub-contracted suppliers is required.

The growing team of aircraft maintenance professionals is set to deliver a wide variety of Line Maintenance Services, from flying spanners to aircraft diagnostics, repairs and modifications.

SmartLynx Airlines has been on the lookout for competent aircraft technicians to join the new business unit. “Recently we had the pleasure of hosting our Job Fair in Istanbul, Turkey,” shared Rob Woods, VP Technical at SmartLynx Airlines. “It was the first in-person recruitment event since the pandemic. We had a great opportunity to meet so many skilled and enthusiastic Engineers interested and passionate about aviation. Over 120 people have attended the fair in Istanbul, where many top-notch technical universities are based.”

According to Rob Woods, “It’s so important for SmartLynx to have staff with the rights skills, motivation and attitude in our Technical Team, especially as we expand into the Line Maintenance Part-145 world. It is essential for us, as we need to have full control of our own destiny and direction in the Operational Environment if we are to ensure we maintain the high standards expected by us and our customers as we grow together.”

The new Line Maintenance centre SmartLynx Technik is planned to start operations in Q4.

October 18th, 2021