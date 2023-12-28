SmartLynx Airlines closes the year with a record number of operated flights

In 2023, SmartLynx Airlines, a Latvia-based carrier, experienced significant growth, marking a 48% increase in flights and a 53% rise in passengers compared to the previous year. The airline expanded its fleet from 49 to 67 aircraft, notably introducing the first Boeing 737 MAX 8 in the ACMI sector, contributing substantially to the surge in passenger numbers.

This growth was propelled by a heightened demand for ACMI passenger services, attributed to airlines opting for leasing over purchasing new aircraft. Global delays in aircraft and parts deliveries, averaging around 16 months, also fuelled this trend.

SmartLynx Airlines achieved a record number of over 6.5 million passengers carried in 2023, a testament to its strategic investments and operational efforts. CEO Žygimantas Surintas expressed satisfaction with the year’s success while highlighting the airline’s ambitious goals. They mentioned initiating flights for an Indian airline and identified growth potential in regions like the Middle East and North America.

With high demand for their services, the airline’s entire passenger fleet and resources are nearly fully booked for the upcoming year. SmartLynx plans to continue substantial investments in fleet and crew capacity to meet market demands in the following year.