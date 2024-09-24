SmartLynx Airlines Cargo completes first landing at Navoi International Airport, Uzbekistan

On September 17th, SmartLynx Airlines Cargo made its inaugural landing at Navoi International Airport (NVI), Uzbekistan, as part of its cargo route from Dhaka, Bangladesh (DAC), to Lodz, Poland (LCJ), with a stop in Varna, Bulgaria (VAR).

The Airbus A321F cargo aircraft was greeted with a water salute and live traditional music upon arrival, marking a festive reception.

Captain Carlos Marcelo Cardenas Becerra, who commanded the flight, highlighted the challenging yet scenic journey over the mountainous Hindu Kush region.

This technical stop at Navoi will serve for refuelling and crew changes on future rotations of the DAC-LCJ route. SmartLynx plans to continue using Navoi as a key stopover for its cargo operations.