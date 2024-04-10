SmartLynx Airlines boosts summer operations to meet surging demand with up to 200 destinations

SmartLynx Airlines, a prominent European ACMI provider, announces a robust summer season with plans to cover 191 destinations across 45 countries.

Anticipating a 30% increase in flights compared to the previous year, the airline notes a rising trend in clients booking ACMI services well in advance, aligning with the projected growth in passenger numbers for 2025.

CEO Edvinas Demenius highlights the evolving importance of ACMI services in meeting industry demands and emphasizes the company’s strategic positioning for continued growth.

With a record-breaking year in 2023, marked by a significant increase in flights and passengers, SmartLynx Airlines aims to further expand its fleet and cater to clients like IndiGo, Ajet, TUI, and more during this summer season.