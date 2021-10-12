SmartLynx Airlines back on track in Q3 2021

Regardless of the ongoing global pandemic, SmartLynx Airlines, EU-based specialists in full-service ACMI aircraft leasing solutions continues growing. The company increased its fleet and also grew in size.

Growing fleet and customer base

2021 so far has been a memorable year for SmartLynx Airlines. The company grew its fleet to an impressive number of 35 aircraft. This includes 5 Airbus A330 Zero LOPA aircraft, added to the Airbus A320 and A321 fleet to meet the growing market demand for long-haul cargo operations. With these modified aircraft, the airline is able to transport cargo shipments, including vaccines and medical supplies, on long-haul flights.

“Recently we had a chance to prove how great the new aircraft are and have transported a shipment around the world in just 7 days,” said Zygimantas Surintas, CEO of SmartLynx Airlines. “One of our recent clients had us flying from France to Chicago, with loading in Vietnam. The full route took us around the globe: France-Cambodia-Vietnam-South Korea-Alaska (USA)-Chicago (USA). The necessary stops were made for fuelling and crew’s rest.”

Earlier in the year, SmartLynx Malta began supporting the Express Division of Deutsche Post DHL Group with two Airbus A321-200 freighter aircraft aiding them to meet the increasing demand for express cargo transportation worldwide.

SmartLynx Airlines began the summer and the third quarter of 2021 with a bang by opening bases in Germany, Saarbrücken and Basel. The company operated on behalf of TUI Deutschland, providing them with full-charter flights to tourist destinations around the Mediterranean and Canary Islands.

Even though the company is still recovering from the Covid-19 impact and in July-September has operated over 5500 flights. This was in part due to growing airline clientele. “We were delighted to partner with such well-known companies like DHL, Volotea, and Royal Air Maroc and provide them with exceptional passenger and cargo ACMI services. The fact that such esteemed companies choose to work with us proves that our professionalism and expertise are valued and respected,” said SmartLynx Airlines CEO.

SmartLynx Airlines has also partnered with FTI GROUP, the third-largest tour operator in Europe, for a non-stop connection from Berlin, Germany, to the beautiful Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The first flight took off on the 4th of October and opened the possibility for holidaymakers to travel quickly and comfortably on an exciting Berlin-Dubai route.

Internal developments

Besides improving its fleet and offered services, SmartLynx Airlines has also grown in size. Over Q2 and Q3 2021, the company has recruited over 80 people for office teams in Riga, Tallinn, Malta. “As we focus on growing our professional team, we work on ensuring that every member at SmartLynx takes good care of themselves and the environment. We have recently made electric vehicles available for business use for our office teams,” shared Zygimantas Surintas.

SmartLynx Airlines has recently introduced a new MCC (Maintenance Control Centre) in Malta with EASA Licensed Type rated A320/A330 Engineers.

The company is also on their way to begin operations with SmartLynx Technic. “The initial works to make this new Part 145 SLX Line Maintenance Organisation a reality has already started,” said Zygimantas Surintas. “SmartLynx Technic will allow for greater control as we will be able to get Line Maintenance services in-house. We believe that this will be especially beneficial to us as we grow further. SmartLynx Technic is planned to start operations in Q4.”

According to CEO Surintas, these developments are only beginning. “We are currently in a period of rapid growth. Additions to the fleet, new services and exceptional aviation professionals joining our team – it’s all a part of our development strategy. We have already achieved so much and yet there’s so much more ahead.”

October 12, 2021