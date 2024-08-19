SmartAvia Boeing 737-800 gets damaged after tail scrapes Sochi Airport runway

Bart Noëth
On 18 August, a SmartAvia Boeing 737-800 (registered RA-73659) operated domestic flight 5N545 from St. Petersburg to Sochi, Russia. During landing at Sochi Airport, however, the tail scraped the runway resulting in significant damage, which appeared on social media:

