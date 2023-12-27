Ryanair slashes Portugal Summer 2024 flights in protest against ANA’s monopoly price hikes

Ryanair has announced additional cuts to its Summer 2024 schedules at Faro and Porto airports, expressing strong condemnation for the Portuguese aviation regulator ANAC’s decision to approve ANA Airport Monopoly’s price increases of up to 17% from January 2024. The Irish low-cost airline, with headquarters in Dublin, contends that these unjustified charges will severely impact Portugal’s connectivity, tourism, and jobs.

The approved increases, labeled as “bizarre” by Ryanair, have prompted the airline to reduce capacity across 40 routes at its Faro and Porto bases. ANA Airport Monopoly, facing no competition in Portugal, is accused of exploiting its position to raise prices without penalty. Lisbon, in particular, will see passenger fees soaring by up to 50% in 2024, a stark contrast to the trend in European airports that have reduced fees post-Covid to stimulate traffic and growth.

Ryanair has already taken measures in response to these increases, closing its Ponta Delgada base and withdrawing one of its two aircraft from the Madeira base, representing a $100 million investment loss. The airline’s CEO, Eddie Wilson, criticizes ANA’s failure to align with European counterparts in lowering airport charges to facilitate traffic and tourism recovery. Instead, the airline argues that ANA’s actions will hinder Portugal’s competitiveness and deter much-needed inbound tourism during off-peak seasons.

Ryanair calls for ANAC to reverse its decision promptly and prevent further damage to the Portuguese economy. Additionally, the airline urges the Portuguese government to reopen the concession for the new Montijo Airport, introducing competition to break up the ANA/VINCI airport monopoly and foster growth beneficial to Portugal’s citizens and economy.