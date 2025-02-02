SkyUp launches direct flights from Nice to Chisinau with €15 promo

By
André Orban
-
0
0

SkyUp Airlines will introduce direct flights between Nice and Chisinau starting 21 May 2025, operating twice weekly (Wednesdays & Saturdays).

To celebrate the new route, SkyUp is offering a special promotion with tickets from €15, available exclusively on 31 January 2025 for travel until 25 October 2025. Seats at this price are limited and sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Flight Schedule:
? Chisinau ? Nice: 15:50–17:50 (€15+)
? Nice ? Chisinau: 18:50–22:25 (€49+)

Bookings are available on the SkyUp website.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.