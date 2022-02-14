SkyUp flight from Madeira to Kiev forced to divert to Chisinau, Moldova

According to the requirements of the aircraft owner, the SkyUp aircraft registered UR-SQO, flying from Funchal (Madeira, Portugal) to Kiev Borispyil (Ukraine) with flight number PQ0902, was forced to land in Chisinau (Republic of Moldova). SkyUp together with the Embassy of Ukraine in Moldova ensured the return of passengers to Ukraine by bus.

On February 12, 2022, the lessor, a resident of Ireland, informed the airline of an immediate ban on the entry of UR-SQO aircraft into Ukrainian airspace. Despite all the efforts of the airline and the willingness of government agencies of Ukraine to contact the lessor, the owner of the aircraft flatly refused just at a time when the aircraft was already flying to Kyiv.

SkyUp managed to agree on landing at the nearest airport in Ukraine – in Chisinau – and to arrange the transfer of passengers to Kyiv after providing food for passengers.

SkyUp Airlines statement on lessor requirements and termination of aircraft insurance

On February 12, 2022, the world’s largest insurance companies informed Ukrainian air carriers that in 48 hours they would stop insuring aircraft for flights in Ukrainian airspace. This decision is associated with increased risks of military invasion. Accordingly, aircraft owners — lessors — demand the return of aircraft to the EU as soon as possible. SkyUp Airlines flight PQ0902 Funchal — Kyiv due to the requirements of the lessor was forced to land outside Ukraine. We managed to agree on boarding in Chisinau (Moldova) and transferring 175 passengers by bus to Kyiv. Currently, we get similar requirements to return aircraft from other lessors. The situation is being discussed at the state level: in order for airlines to be able to continue flights to Ukraine, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine is holding an urgent meeting to develop solutions. «The current situation requires a solution at the state level. Now we are working together with state authorities to find solutions,» says Dmytro Seroukhov, CEO at SkyUp Airlines. «We are doing everything possible to continue to operate flights on a regular basis, but we cannot ignore the demands of lessors. We have temporarily stopped the sale of tickets for flights from February 14 to 16, 2022, and are waiting for a solution to the situation.» SkyUp will inform about further actions on the official website and in our accounts on social media.

SkyUp Airlines continues flights over Ukraine without changes

Thanks to the joint actions of the Airlines and the Government, SkyUp remains in the Ukrainian sky. The air carrier operates in normal mode.

SkyUp Airlines resumes ticket sales for all flights. They are already available via skyup.aero.

«We are pleased to inform passengers that ticket sales are reopened on all dates, and SkyUp remains fully in the Ukrainian sky,» says Dmytro Seroukhov, CEO of SkyUp Airlines. «Negotiations with insurers have been difficult, and our foreign partners continue to regularly assess their own risks and monitor the situation. However, now, with the joint efforts of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine and the Government, we have managed to achieve results: flights to Ukraine remain safe and secure. This is a good example of effective cooperation between business and government, but most importantly — a guarantee to all passengers that they can safely plan a trip.»

Earlier, the escalation of the information situation around Ukraine led to the fact that a number of insurance companies announced the termination of insurance of aircraft for flights over Ukraine. This created a risk of cancelling flights in the airspace of Ukraine.