SkyUp Airlines returns: launches flights from Chisinau to top European destinations

SkyUp Airlines™ has resumed operations and will begin regular direct flights from Chisinau, Moldova, to key European cities starting April 2025. Ticket sales opened on December 11, 2024, with routes aimed at meeting the travel needs of Ukrainians.
Why Chisinau?
With Ukrainian airspace still closed, SkyUp selected Chisinau Airport as a convenient hub close to the Ukrainian border. This allows Ukrainians to stay connected for personal, business, and humanitarian purposes. SkyUp aims to offer modern, affordable travel with a focus on quality.
Destinations and Schedule:
- France: Paris (Beauvais) – Mon, Fri
- Portugal: Lisbon – Fri
- Spain:
- Barcelona – Wed (increasing to three weekly flights)
- Alicante – Mon, Fri
- Palma de Mallorca – Wed, Sat
- Cyprus: Larnaca – Three times weekly
- Greece:
- Thessaloniki – Tue
- Heraklion – Mon, Wed, Sat (increasing to four weekly flights)
A Resilient Ukrainian Brand
SkyUp CEO Dmytro Seroukhov shared the airline’s commitment to serving Ukrainians despite challenges posed by the ongoing conflict. “We are proud to reconnect with Ukrainian passengers and continue representing Ukrainian aviation globally,” he said.
For the full flight schedule and bookings, visit skyup.aero.