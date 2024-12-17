SkyUp Airlines returns: launches flights from Chisinau to top European destinations

SkyUp Airlines™ has resumed operations and will begin regular direct flights from Chisinau, Moldova, to key European cities starting April 2025. Ticket sales opened on December 11, 2024, with routes aimed at meeting the travel needs of Ukrainians.

Why Chisinau?

With Ukrainian airspace still closed, SkyUp selected Chisinau Airport as a convenient hub close to the Ukrainian border. This allows Ukrainians to stay connected for personal, business, and humanitarian purposes. SkyUp aims to offer modern, affordable travel with a focus on quality.

Destinations and Schedule:

France: Paris (Beauvais) – Mon, Fri

Portugal: Lisbon – Fri

Lisbon – Fri Spain: Barcelona – Wed (increasing to three weekly flights) Alicante – Mon, Fri Palma de Mallorca – Wed, Sat

Cyprus: Larnaca – Three times weekly

Greece: Thessaloniki – Tue
Heraklion – Mon, Wed, Sat (increasing to four weekly flights)



A Resilient Ukrainian Brand

SkyUp CEO Dmytro Seroukhov shared the airline’s commitment to serving Ukrainians despite challenges posed by the ongoing conflict. “We are proud to reconnect with Ukrainian passengers and continue representing Ukrainian aviation globally,” he said.

For the full flight schedule and bookings, visit skyup.aero.