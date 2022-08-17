One additional aircraft for SkyUp Airlines from Ukraine

On August 16, 2022, there was one more bird in the SkyUp Airlines fleet – a new Boeing 737-800 aircraft arrived. The medium-haul Boeing 737-800 for 189 passengers will receive the UR-SQM “Mike” registration.

The new aircraft was built in 2011. Its cabin is configured with the Boeing SkyInterior – an improved interior design with LED lighting and more convenient and spacious luggage shelves. SkyUp provided the conversion of old seats to new, more modern and comfortable Geven seats, designed by the famous Italian designer Giorgetto Giugiaro. The aircraft is equipped with winglets, and in the autumn, at the initiative of the airline, an upgrade to split Scimitar winglets is planned. The use of such winglets is aimed at reducing CO2 emissions and saving fuel.

This autumn, UR–SQM will be painted in the classic SkyUp livery. It will fly on international flights in Europe and, as soon as the opportunity arises, in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine, SkyUp began to provide its aircraft under wet-leasing and reoriented itself to carry out cargo transportation to/from all major cargo airports in Europe and the world (with the exception of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Belarus and territories where hostilities are taking place), the transportation of humanitarian cargo for Ukraine and the execution of special evacuation flights.

The fleet currently operated by SkyUp Airlines:

? 2 Boeing 737-700 NG with 149 seats

? 10 Boeing 737-800 NG with 189 seats