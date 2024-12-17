Skytrans welcomes first Airbus A319, expands ACMI operations in Asia-Pacific

Skytrans takes delivery of its first Airbus A319, marking a milestone in its growth strategy to enhance fleet capacity and ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) services. Additional Airbus aircraft are set to join in 2024.

As the first Australian ACMI provider within Avia Solutions Group, Skytrans aims to meet rising regional demand for passenger, cargo, and charter operations across Australia and the Asia-Pacific.

Operating under Avia Solutions Group—a global aviation leader—Skytrans gains access to extensive industry expertise, boosting its seasonal flexibility and operational reliability.

Skytrans CEO Alan Milne emphasised the company’s dedication to innovation, safety, and meeting diverse client needs as it enters this exciting new phase.