Avia Solutions Group acquires Australian airline Skytrans

Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider, has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Australian airline, Skytrans. The acquisition, scheduled for completion in March 2024, is subject to specific transaction conditions.

Skytrans, an Australian-owned airline, operates Regular Public Transport (RPT) and charter services with a fleet of 13 regional aircraft. The acquisition will provide Avia Solutions Group with an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) in Australia, allowing the group to conduct both passenger and cargo flights. This move is part of the group’s strategic expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, aiming to establish and acquire seven additional airlines in various countries by the end of 2024.

The CEO of Avia Solutions Group, Jonas Janukenas, emphasizes the strategic objective of expanding into markets with opposite seasonality to Europe, highlighting Australia’s potential for significant growth.

Skytrans CEO, Alan Milne, anticipates unlocking new possibilities, benefiting from business practices and experience within the Avia Solutions Group, while expanding operations, fleet, and geographic reach.

Avia Solutions Group, with subsidiaries such as SmartLynx Airlines, Avion Express, and FL Technics, operates globally and is involved in MRO services and pilot training through BAA Training.