Japanese airline Skymark to acquire four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with options for two more

Skymark would like to announce the resolution on the aircraft purchase being passed at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 18 January 2023 as follows.

This order is to renew and increase the number of aircraft for the future growth of the Company in the Air Transportation business. It confirms an earlier intention to acquire these Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Details of Assets to be acquired



All aircraft above will be equipped with CFM International, Inc. Engines.

The prices above are calculated at the exchange rate of 133 yen/ US dollar. Price Escalation is unconsidered.

Catalogue Price is based on January 2019 and includes prices for the Engines. A certain amount is to be discounted from the Catalogue Price.

To be acquired by the fair market price yet the disclosure of the actual pricing will be refrained by the request from the contracting party. The total price of acquiring the asset will be more than 30% of the Net Asset of 9,299 million yen as of the most recent consolidated fiscal year ending March 2022 aligning with the Timely Disclosure Rule.

The carrier also agreed to lease six Boeing 737 MAX8s in November 2022, with delivery from April 2025.