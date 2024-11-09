SkyAlps to launch Gothenburg-Bolzano direct route for Winter 2025

SkyAlps, the Italian boutique airline, is set to launch a new direct route from Gothenburg Landvetter Airport to Bolzano, Italy, starting January 18, 2025. This weekly service, operating on Saturdays, will connect Western Sweden to Bolzano in approximately two and a half hours.

Bolzano, located in Northern Italy’s South Tyrol region, offers easy access to the Dolomites and Garda Lake, making it an ideal destination for winter sports enthusiasts and countryside explorers. The route will be supported by Slopestar, a tour operator specializing in ski trips, providing Swedish travelers with a direct link to renowned ski resorts like Canazei, Cortina, Val Gardena, and Alta Badia.

Elizabeth Axtelius of Swedavia expressed excitement about the new route, highlighting the increasing demand for international travel from Sweden. Josef Gostner, President of SkyAlps, noted the strong interest from Scandinavia and emphasized the convenience and premium service of the new connection. Christian Kerstens of Slopestar added that the new route enhances access to top Italian ski destinations and praised SkyAlps’ service quality.

The Gothenburg-Bolzano service will enhance connectivity and facilitate leisure travel, making Bolzano’s alpine attractions more accessible to Swedish travelers.