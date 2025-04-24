SkyAlps launches year-round flights from Antwerp to Bolzano

SkyAlps has launched its first summer flight from Antwerp Airport to Bolzano, marking the start of year-round service to Italy’s Dolomites.

Following three successful winter seasons, the route will now operate twice weekly — on Wednesdays and Sundays until mid-May, then on Thursdays and Sundays through October.

The schedule suits both quick getaways and extended stays, offering travellers flexibility and comfort. Antwerp Airport CEO Eric Dumas welcomed the move as a boost to tourism in both regions.

Flights feature regional products and South Tyrolean wines, with smooth check-ins and short wait times. Tickets are available at www.skyalps.com/en.