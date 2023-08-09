SkyAlps acquires four more De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 turboprop aircraft, resumes Bolzano-Antwerp flights in December

André Orban
Italian airline SkyAlps has acquired four additional De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 aircraft as part of its plan to expand its turboprop fleet.

The aircraft were previously operated by LGW (Luftfahrtgesellschaft Walter) on behalf of Air Berlin. These planes were parked in Bratislava since March 2020 after being returned to their lessor Nordic Aviation Capital in the wake of the Air Berlin group’s bankruptcy.

The acquisition aligns with Sky Alps’ growth strategy, as the airline aims to bolster its fleet of DHC 8-400s.

Flights between Bolzano and Antwerp are paused during the summer and will resume thrice weekly from 23 December 2023 to 13 April 2024.

