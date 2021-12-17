Sky Alps launched the Brussels-Bolzano route

On 13 December 2021 at 12:11, the first Sky Alps flight (BN1911) departing from Bolzano landed at Brussels Airport. It was operated by DHC Dash 8-400 registered 9H-EVA.

The Italian airline offers two weekly flights (on Mondays and Fridays) to the heart of the Italian Alps. The Bolzano area is famous for its winter sports facilities. However, during spring and summer, the golf courses in the valley are also ideal for teeing-off.

All flights to/from Bolzano are operated with a De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400. The aircraft can transport up to 78 passengers, and its technical properties make it the ideal choice for landing at the Bolzano Airport. The Dash 8-400 aircraft is an extremely fast turboprop-powered aircraft that can complete short journeys almost as quickly as a regional turbojet, but with lower CO2 emissions.

Besides Brussels, Sky Alps also flies from Bolzano to London Gatwick, Rotterdam, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin and Copenhagen.