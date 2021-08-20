Italian start-up Skyalps to add Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen and London from Bolzano

In an interview with the local newspaper Alto Adige relayed by World Airline News, Josef Gostner, the CEO of Skyalps indicated the future of the network of the Italian start-up airline based in the South Tyrolean city of Bolzano.

In a few weeks, Skyalps will open ticket bookings to four new destinations in Europe: Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen and London starting on December 15, 2021.

In the coming weeks, Skyalps will operate a series of charter flights from Aosta in Valle d’Aosta, a new gateway. From Aosta, the carrier will operate a direct flight to Olbia every Saturday from August 29 to September 19, 2021.

Skyalps operates a fleet of De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 aeroplanes seating 78 passengers. Current destinations from Bolzano are Olbia, Parma and Rome Fiumicino (Italy), Ibiza (Balearic Islands, Spain), Berlin and Dusseldorf (Germany).