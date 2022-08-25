A new airline at Antwerp Airport: SkyAlps flies from Antwerp to Bolzano in the Italian Dolomites from 21 December

The Italian airline SkyAlps will start a scheduled service from Antwerp Airport to Bolzano on December 21, 2022. The Italian city in South Tyrol/Alto Adige will be flown to 3 times a week. “We are pleased to announce this new connection,” says Airport CEO Eric Dumas.

Between 21 December 2022 and mid-April 2023, 3 flights will depart to and from Bolzano each week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Bolzano/Bozen is located in the heart of the Italian Alps and is the capital of the autonomous province of South Tyrol/Alto Adige. The Italian region is very popular with winter sports enthusiasts. In addition to winter sports, Bolzano is also a popular destination for hiking and mountain climbing.

Promoting Antwerp as a city trip among Italian tourists

“There is a lot of demand for flights from Antwerp to Italy. That is why we are pleased to be able to announce this new connection,” says CEO Eric Dumas. “Thanks to SkyAlps’ new scheduled service, travellers can fly to the Italian Dolomites 3 times a week. With this route, we are also targeting inbound tourism. We also want to promote Antwerp and Flanders to the Italians as a city trip destination.”

Extremely economical aircraft

The flights are operated with a De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 that can seat 78 passengers. The Dash 8-400 aircraft is an extremely fast turboprop aircraft that can travel short distances almost as fast as a regional turbojet. On top of that, it is also a very fuel-efficient aircraft. With a consumption of 2.3 litres of fuel per passenger per 100 kilometres, the consumption and CO2 emissions are no less than 40% below the European average. The Italian airline also makes it possible to offset your CO2 emissions when making a booking.

Maximum comfort

Antwerp Airport and Bolzano Airport are both regional airports that are strongly committed to comfortable and stress-free flying. Travellers can enjoy fast turnaround times at both airports, allowing them to start their vacations in comfort. Airline SkyAlps is also betting hard on comfort. The flight time to Bolzano is about one and a half hours.

Onboard service with regional top wines

During the flight, passengers can count on excellent onboard service with regional products. Among other things, they will be served local wine during the flight. The wine list is changed every month and thus offers a wide variety. In addition, there are many other South Tyrolean regional products on board. Passengers are offered this as standard – at no extra charge – on every SkyAlps flight.

Flight schedule

Flights on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Departure from Bolzano: 14:15

Arrival in Antwerp: 16:15

Departure from Antwerp: 17:05

Arrival in Bolzano: 18:55

Prices and bookings

More information about the flights can be found at www.antwerp-airport.com You can book a flight via the website of the airline company: www.skyalps.com/en.

Prices from €164 one way (including taxes).

Thursday 25 August 2022