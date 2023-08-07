The continued support of Sky Express to Rhodes after the fires

SKY express, as part of its immediate response to the emergency created by the recent devastating fires that hit the island of Rhodes, immediately mobilised a broad support mechanism both at the “Diagoras” International Airport of Rhodes and at its bases in Athens and Thessaloniki, in order to continue the transportation and interconnection of passengers, special personnel (such as PPC linemen, volunteers, rescuers) and essential supplies.

In cooperation with the Municipality of Rhodes, institutions and several Non-Governmental Organisations, SKY Express continuously carried with its aircraft dry food, pharmaceuticals, mattresses, isotonic drinks and bottles of water for distribution to the residents, visitors and firefighters who had to battle the wildfires. In all this effort, the island’s animals (dogs and cats), who also suffered in the emergency scenes, were not left out, as SKY Express organized the transport of the respective feed.

For more than a week, the SKY express cargo area in Athens and Thessaloniki received humanitarian aid and very important essential items, organising their immediate transport to the island of Rhodes daily with the company’s scheduled flights.

In parallel with the operation of these flights and the uninterrupted interconnection and transport of passengers and all necessities to Rhodes, the staff of the ground handling company SKYserv (a company part of the IOGR Group to which SKY express also belongs), was reinforced with the addition of employees who travelled to Rhodes station to facilitate and better serve all travellers and especially those who had lost their documents due to the fires. All the ground handling staff of Skyserv at Rhodes station created a chain under the most difficult conditions, facilitating and serving thousands of passengers in terms of procedures and human support.

As Mr Theodoros Krokidas SKY Express Chairman and CEO of BoD stated: “SKY express’s immediate mobilization for Rhodes was the result of the well-balanced cooperation and effective coordination of all the human resources of SKY express and Skyserv. The example of our people, but especially of our 330 employees at the Rhodes station, who are mainly from the local community, motivates us further and makes us proud. And of course, we do not stop here. We continue to support Rhodes now and, in the future, so that it becomes a 365-day destination.”

SKY express -25% DISCOUNT FOR ALL FLIGHTS TO AND FROM RHODES

SKY Express continues to stand by the island of Rhodes and its people giving its passengers the opportunity to travel to and from the island again by taking advantage of a new offer that provides a 25% discount. This way the company aims to contribute in its own turn to the development of Rhodes’ tourist traffic and to give even more incentives to travellers to discover this unique destination.

The offer is valid for bookings made between 03 – 11 August and applies to the travel period from 03/08 to 25/09 by entering the code RHODES in the promo code field.

LONG TERM PROMOTION OF RHODES BY SKY express & STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOP EUROPEAN TRAVEL AGENCIES

It is worth noting that SKY express bookings for Rhodes have not been affected, there have been no cancellations and the company is travelling to the island with a high load factor.

SKY Express had already entered into a series of strategic partnerships with leading European tour operators with the primary objective of further enhancing the tourist traffic to the island with its summer flight program. Within the framework of these partnerships, by the end of October SKY Express connects the island of Rhodes with 13 airports of 8 European cities (Netherlands, France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Poland, Romania and Slovakia). As a result, SKY Express will have offered more than 88,000 seats to European visitors who will have the opportunity to experience the unique beauty of the island of Rhodes.

The overall effort of SKY Express to constantly promote Rhodes as a 365-day destination continues and will continue even through the company’s own promotional channels. A typical example is SKY express’s FLY magazine (which travellers have the opportunity to leaf through and read either on board or in places such as lounges and luxury hotels), which in its summer issue features Rhodes on its cover and in a special tribute within its contents. But also in the autumn issue of FLY magazine readers will find more reasons to get in touch with the top tourist destination of Rhodes.

The fleet of SKY Express, the youngest fleet in the country, continues to travel to Rhodes with its state-of-the-art aircraft creating conditions for the development and exploitation of the island’s tourism product and local entrepreneurship.

SKY Express & Rhodes are closer than ever with SKY Express enriching even more its support to the island of Rhodes with future actions and activities.