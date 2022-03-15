Sky Express starts Lille-Heraklion flights on 10 April

The Greek low-cost airline SKY express will start its Lille-Heraklion flights from 10 April. SKY express, which operates the youngest aircraft fleet in Greece, schedules a weekly flight, every Sunday, until 2 October.

On all its international flights, SKY express offers a snack to all its passengers (hot and cold drinks, biscuit). It also gives them the opportunity to eat during the flight thanks to its premium “Drinks & Bites” programme.

Flight schedules

Departure from Lille 13:30 – Arrival Heraklion 17:55.

Departure from Heraklion 10:00 – Arrival Lille 12:35.