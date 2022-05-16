SKY express starts cooperation with Royal Jordanian

With strong alliances in strategic destinations abroad, SKY express enhances the interconnectivity of the country, contributing decisively to its tourism traffic. SKY express and Royal Jordanian join forces to offer passengers more options from the Middle East to the largest domestic network in Greece.

The strategic cooperation allows passengers flying with Royal Jordanian from the Middle East and Asia to Athens El. Venizelos to easily continue their journey in one of the 34 separate Greek destinations served by SKY express. The travel experience becomes even more special with the country’s youngest and greenest fleet and one of Europe’s most environmentally friendly.

The aviation of the new era through targeted alliances significantly strengthens its position at the international level and at the same time participates in the national effort to establish the country as a top choice. The remaining interline agreements with global carriers such as Air France, KLM, Qatar Airways, American Airlines, Cyprus Airways, Condor, El Al and Transavia, Middle East Airlines, Air Transat, Emirates and Delta serve the same purpose.

Mr. Yannis Lidakis, Commercial Director, SKY express, said: “One of the primary goals that we set at SKY express is to increase connectivity both at home and abroad. Staying firm in our plan today we serve the largest domestic network, but also popular European destinations such as Paris, London, Rome, Larnaca and Brussels. We don’t get complacent. Through strategic alliances such as that with the Royal Jordanian we constantly create bridges for the benefit of our country and offer the opportunity to the travelling public to enjoy the experience of unique Greek destinations”.