SKY express signs strategic partnership with Emirates



New prospects for interconnecting the country and further enhancing the tourist product are created by the agreement of the new era with the leading air carrier of the Middle East. Emirates and SKY express are joining forces to offer passengers more flight options from New York and Dubai to the largest domestic network in Greece.

Passengers, flying with Emirates from Dubai and New York to Athens International Airport, will be able to continue their journey to one of the 34 Greek destinations SKY express serves. The connection is undertaken by the country’s youngest and greenest fleet and one of the most environmentally friendly in Europe, offering a special in-flight experience.

The new strategic interconnection with the leading air carrier in the Middle East is a practical recognition of the dynamics of SKY express at an international level. In addition, it gives a further boost to the country’s tourism development by creating the right conditions for visitors to arrive even from areas such as Australia, Southeast Asia and India via Dubai Airport.

This is the purpose of cooperation with global carriers such as Air Transat, Air France, KLM, Qatar Airways, American Airlines, Cyprus Airways, Condor, El Al, Transavia, Middle East Airlines, Air Transat, Delta and others.

As Mr Giannis Lidakis, Commercial Director of SKY express states, “The collaboration with Emirates proves to us in the best way that the systematic effort to establish SKY express in the international market as a reliable partner is effective. We will continue to work in this direction by offering to more and more visitors from around the world the right conditions to enjoy the experience of our country’s unique destinations.”