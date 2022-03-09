SKY express signs interline agreement with Transavia France

The company that changed the landscape in Greece’s aviation strengthens its position by offering more options to the passenger public.

New interline cooperation for SKY express with the French airline Transavia, this cooperation offers another strategic global destination, as it provides the possibility of booking a single ticket in the network of both airlines.

Transavia France is an airline of the Air France-KLM Group and operates more than 100 flights departing from France (Paris, Nantes, Lyon and Montpellier) to Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Transavia France continued its strong growth with 7.4 million passengers carried in 2019, an increase of 5%. Respectively, SKY express operates in important European countries and serves 34 Greek destinations.

The alliance with Transavia France has added to SKY express’s interconnection deals with American Airlines, Air Serbia, Qatar Airways, Air France, KLM, Middle East Airlines, Cyprus Airways, Condor, EL AL and Easy Jet.

The company that changed the landscape in the country’s aviation continues its dynamic international development, further strengthening its position in the international market.

“We want to thank Transavia France for our cooperation. We continue our systematic effort and this gives us the opportunity to have more new collaborations with important companies in our area. The cooperation strengthens our strategy, the main goal of which is to offer our passengers more options, but also to strengthen the potential of our country as a dynamic travel destination”, stressed Mr Yannis Lidakis Commercial Director SKY express.