SKY express reports robust organic growth with new products & environmentally responsible proposals

In a special event, SKY express and Athens International Airport “El. Venizelos” welcomed their partners marking the beginning of the new tourist season

At an event jointly organised by Athens International Airport and SKY express, on Wednesday, June 7 at the Arion Veranda of the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, representatives of the country’s largest travel agencies, the wider tourism industry and the media were welcomed to celebrate and discuss the prospects of this summer.

New approach to air travel with SKY EXPRESS

SKY express, throughout the years of its activity, operates and develops operationally following the model of sustainable mobility. This is a strategic decision that puts environmental protection at the core of its operational activity. At the same time, travelling with SKY express, apart from a unique and personalised travel experience, is also an environmentally responsible choice for the passenger.

In the context of all the above, Ms Eleanna Michalakopoulou, Revenue Products manager of SKY express presented, for the first time, new products and services that combine sustainability, comfort and the most refined experience that every traveller seeks.

DRINKS & BITES – PREORDER

Travelling with SKY express is an environmentally responsible choice for the passenger. The passengers of the company are neither obliged to consume food, nor burdened with these costs in the price of their ticket, since they themselves choose if and what meal they want to enjoy during the flight. In fact, the available meals do not require heat treatment, further reducing energy needs and the associated footprint. The updated catalogue is due to be released in a few days along with the new Preorder service, thanks to which food waste is eliminated, as passengers are able to choose and order their meal up to a few hours before the flight. The Preorder menu will be even richer and premium with special dishes and a wide variety of foods and drinks, catered to cover all the needs and eating habits of passengers.

Bliss

Business class is different. It’s Bliss. And it is going to be launched in July 2023 on international routes, the new service will gradually expand to most of SKY express’s network and will offer passengers priority at every stage of the trip, free access to VIP Lounges, possibility of carrying extra luggage and kilos in them, fine dining options and in-flight entertainment.

SKY Forward

SKY Forward is the name of another new product made available to passengers who want to earn a certain amount of money for their air travel during a year with great flexibility and without restrictions.

Through a very simple procedure, the passenger can buy a SKY Forward package for the entire SKY express network. For example, by purchasing a package of €1,000, one pays only €800 and redeems it, wherever they want, whenever they want, on as many flights as they want and with whomever they want, simply by paying the taxes of the respective airport.

It is worth noting that all new programs implemented by SKY express will now be linked to programmes carried out within the framework of its corporate social mission. For this reason, these actions will always be related to a purpose to support targeted actions that respond to specific, mapped needs of society. Therefore, part of the proceeds from said actions will be dedicated to a cause.

During the event, Mr Gerasimos Skaltsas, Chief Commercial Officer of SKY express, presented the company’s key figures during the first quarter of 2023, following a dynamic course that creates value for both Athens International Airport and all its shareholders.

In detail:

Total flights increased by 11% (compared to the same period in 2022 ) exceeding 10,000. Compared to the first quarter of 2019 (pre-Covid-19 period) the increase in flights is up to 69% .

) exceeding 10,000. Compared to the first quarter of 2019 (pre-Covid-19 period) the increase in flights is . The company’s passengers increased by 50% (compared to the first quarter of 2022), reaching 730,000 . Compared to the pre-pandemic period, the increase reaches 390%

. Compared to the pre-pandemic period, the increase The total revenue of the company has increased by 73% (compared to the first quarter of 2022) reaching €48 million , driven by the higher growth of international flights. Compared to the pre-pandemic period, the increase reaches 489% .

reaching , driven by the higher growth of international flights. Compared to the pre-pandemic period, the increase reaches . The exponential organic growth of the company’s size was supported by a strong increase in jobs that now exceed 660 , with 390 new hires in the four-year period 2019-2022, which also includes the period of the pandemic.

, with 390 new hires in the four-year period 2019-2022, which also includes the period of the pandemic. SKY express’s green fleet, which is the newest fleet in Greece and most environmentally friendly in Europe, travels to the largest network of domestic destinations (34) and to 29 international destinations in 12 countries. Of the domestic destinations, 27 are served through Athens International Airport with 5 exclusively served from/to Athens International Airport. Regarding international destinations through the “El. Venizelos”, 9 destinations in 8 countries are served.

In addition, regarding the Athens International Airport “El. Venizelos”SKY express:

for the fifth year in a row, it is the fastest-growing airline with a market share of 13.5% in 2023, compared to 2.5% in 2019 .

. recorded an increase of 175% in seats on offer from/to “El. Venizelos” – compared to the corresponding summer season of 2019. This increase for the entire SKY express network corresponds to 200%

in seats on offer from/to “El. Venizelos” – compared to the corresponding summer season of 2019. marks the 2023 summer season with a 22% increase in estimated passengers in Athens International Airport – from 1,910,000 in the summer period of 2022 to 2,330,000 in the corresponding period of 2023.

FORECAST FOR 2023

The data of SKY express’s robust organic growth predicts an upward trend for 2023 and the forecast is reflected in:

54,000 flights

4,400,000 passengers

More than 65 destinations

360 million estimated revenue

INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION ON A LOCAL & GLOBAL LEVEL

These figures confirm the solid growth of SKY express, which is now recognized on an international level by the most dynamic organizations in the aviation industry:

It emerged as the European company with the largest increase in flight work, according to Eurocontrol .

. We are the only Greek airline to have become a Google international case study. The use of the most advanced tools (travel insights), ranked SKY express in the top three European airlines which increased their online traffic compared to 2019.

But also at the local level:

The company received two more awards from Athens International Airport, “El. Venizelos”, the largest airport in the country:

Award for the fastest recovery in the domestic market for 2022 Award for the highest growth rate in 2022 (in percentage terms) at Athens International Airport

It took off at this year’s Ermis Awards , winning 12 awards and the highest distinction, namely “Brand and Client of the Year”!

, winning Won 10 AWARDS at PEAK AWARDS 2022 along with the top distinctions “PERFOMANCE BRAND OF THE YEAR” & Platinum award for GROWTH & INNOVATION IN PERFORMANCE MARKETING

SKY express’ JOURNEY TO THE CREATION OF SHARED VALUE:

In the context of the same event, Mr Pantelis Spagis, Head of Sustainability of SKY express spoke about the care that SKY express takes for the simultaneous sustainability of the environment and the well-being of society as a whole.

ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY

In the context of creating shared value for all its stakeholders, SKY express, while achieving its commercial objectives, ensures the sustainability of the environment and the well-being of society as a whole.

Focusing on its fleet, which now counts 23 aircraft and is the greenest fleet in Greece and one of the most environmentally friendly in Europe while systematically implementing the green best practices, it achieved a reduction in CO2 emissions of 37,716 tons in 2022 and 4,849 tons so far in 2023 – a reduction that corresponds to the annual emissions of 9,253 passenger vehicles.

In addition, SKY express takes care of the protection of the sky and the protection of the soil and the sea. Therefore, it ensures the recycling of waste and trash in accordance with the strict procedures set out in the Management System according to the standard ISO 14001:2015. As a result of these processes in 2022, it achieved an increase in the recycling of hazardous materials – indicatively, motor oils, oil filters, and their metal packaging – by 223% compared to 2021, and 65% of the recycling of non-hazardous materials, such as paper, glass, plastic, tyres.

CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIAL WELFARE

At the event, the company once again stated its commitment to help attract more and more visitors to the country and to support, with every available means, the national efforts and campaigns to promote Greece abroad and establish the country as a 365-day destination.

With its modern and environmentally friendly fleet, SKY express becomes Greece’s ambassador and invites passengers to travel and experience its beauties, history and culture throughout the year, contributing decisively to the strengthening of the country’s tourist traffic this summer with more than 3.8 million seats on offer, increased by half a million compared to last year.

In addition, the sustainable development of the company through its digital transformation, contributes to the strengthening of employment locally, with typical examples of the operation of the Development Lab in Chania and the call centre of Thessaloniki.

Gerasimos Skaltsas, Chief Commercial Officer of SKY express, said: “Our recognition has reached every home. Our numbers, distinctions, new products, initiatives and actions are the result of constant and hard work. Above all, however, it is the result of our commitment to the vision we have for the company and the “today and tomorrow” of air transport, the country and our national tourism product. There are challenges and difficulties, but they give us impetus and inspiration. Last summer, SKY Express recorded the least problems, at a period which was considered very demanding for all airports in Europe. We welcome the new tourist season with joy, optimism and a sense of responsibility. Which we could not have welcomed, but with all of you, our partners. Allow me a special mention to the people of Athens International Airport, our employees, our travel agents. You have all contributed to SKY express’s effort to meet the need for reliability and high quality on competitive terms and to deliver the magic of the travel experience. ”

Ioanna Papadopoulou, Director of Communications & Marketing at Athens International Airport, said: “We are delighted that together with SKY express we have hosted today in a very impressive spot on the Athens waterfront tourism professionals and media representatives to officially declare the beginning of the summer season of 2023. SKY express marks a unique success story for Athens International Airport. With a market share of only 2.5% in 2019, today it holds almost 13,5% of our market, thanks to an excellent and modern aviation product, proper strategy and a team of people who daily plan with enthusiasm, care and utmost professionalism the next steps of the company. And this summer we are moving forward with our airline partner and of course, we are by their side as it continues to grow as successfully in the Athens market.”