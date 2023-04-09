SKY Express receives its first Airbus A321neo

EVEN HIGHER IN 2023 BY INVESTING IN NEW AND LARGER TYPES OF AIRCRAFT

SKY Express’ first Airbus A321 landed at the airline’s base at Athens International Airport at the end of last week and is the largest version aircraft of the A320neo family. The airline is set to receive another Airbus A321neo aircraft in 2023.

Following these additions, SKY Express fleet will be listing 23 aircraft, while remaining the youngest and greenest fleet in Greece and one of the most environmentally friendly in Europe.

With these two new additions to its fleet, the company actively enhances the level of social and environmental responsibility of its flight work.

It is worth noting that the positive environmental footprint is summarized as follows:

At least 2,500 tons lower carbon footprint per year per aircraft

Approximately 50% lower noise footprint compared to previous Airbus generation

25% less fuel consumption/seat

Longer flight range by 500 nm / 926 km

In addition, with improved available space per passenger, the new aircraft combine ergonomics, comfort and additional storage, offering SKY Express passengers an upgraded travel experience.

George Lioumbis, General Manager of SKY Express, pointed out: “We are very proud to welcome our first AIRBUS A321neo. True to our vision to provide our passengers with a unique travel experience, we continue vigorously to constantly upgrade our services, to further enhance our competitiveness and to contribute substantially to the economy of our country. As part of this vision, the increased capabilities of our new aircraft will be a very important tool for both our team and the travelling public.”

It is worth underlining that SKY Express is the major Greek airline that contributes decisively to the strengthening of the country’s tourist traffic this summer too, with more than 3,800,000 seats on offer, increased by 20% compared to last year, while operating to and from 64 airports in Greece and abroad.

This growth, among other things, is reflected in SKY Express’s fleet augmentation with the addition of two Airbus A321neo, one of which is already received, while the second one is expected within 2023. These two new aircraft will contribute to the growth of the airline’s flight work and destinations and are expected to further enhance routes to and from London and Paris.

April 5, 2023