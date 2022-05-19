SKY express partners with Delta Air Lines

The partnership is another milestone for SKY express, offering even greater opportunities for North American travellers and a connection to the largest network of destinations covered by SKY express throughout Greece.

Effective May 19, 2022, Delta customers flying from North America will be able to fly on one of Delta’s daily nonstop services to Athens and then connect to one of the 34 unique destinations across Greece operated by SKY express. And this with the country’s youngest and greenest fleet and one of the most environmentally friendly in Europe.

Through the strategic agreements with global carriers such as Air France, KLM, Qatar Airways, American Airlines, Cyprus Airways, Condor, El Al, Middle East Airlines as well as Transavia, Emirates, SKY express actively aims to further increase demand and upgrade the quality of the Greek tourist product.

“Greece is one of the most sought-after destinations this summer for American travellers and with trade and tourism flows increasing between our countries, Delta’s partnership with SKY express gives our customers more versatility when it comes to planning the perfect Greek getaway,” said Perry Cantarutti, Delta’s senior vice president Alliances. “Customers will be able to hold a single Delta ticket and check their bags from North America all the way to their final destination, providing customers with a seamless service to some of the most beautiful islands in the Mediterranean.”

Yiannis Lidakis Commercial Director of SKY express, said: “The agreement with Delta comes as a result of systematic work and discussions and makes us very happy. It is based on the combination of the youngest and greenest fleet and an unrivalled network that will allow travellers across the U.S. to connect to the magical charm of our country.”

