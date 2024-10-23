SKY express launches direct flights from Athens to Tirana, expanding international network

On October 14, 2024, SKY express began direct flights from Athens to Tirana, offering five weekly flights on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. This new route is part of the airline’s expanding international network, with upcoming additions to destinations like Yerevan, Tbilisi, Istanbul, Prague, Vienna, and Amsterdam by December. SKY express now serves 22 international destinations year-round.

The route will be operated with modern ATR 72-600 aircraft, known for their efficiency and comfort. SKY express, which boasts Greece’s youngest and most eco-friendly fleet, aims to strengthen ties between Greece and Albania while providing affordable, high-quality travel options.

Both SKY express and Tirana International Airport emphasised the importance of this connection for passengers, enhancing access to Greece’s extensive domestic network and contributing to the growth of tourism and business links between the two nations.