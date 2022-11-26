SKY express is the European company airline with the highest increase in flight operations in 2022: +162% vs 2019

SKY express showed a 162% increase in traffic this year compared to 2019, which puts the company in first place among all European airlines, according to Eurocontrol data. At the same time, according to the “Friday network fact” published on 18/11/2022, SKY express, with 119 daily flights, ranks 38th on the list of busiest carriers throughout the European Network.

This development confirms the strong growth potential of SKY express, which is now recognised on the international level by leading organisations in the aviation sector. A dynamic based on good preparation, analysis of market trends, continuous investment in security, innovation, and human resources.

It is indicative that despite the impressive increase in its flight operations, SKY express did not cancel a single flight throughout the summer period, while thanks to Skyserv, the ground handling company of the IOGR Group to which SKY express belongs, recorded the comparatively fewer problems, during a very difficult period for all airports in Europe.

By flying higher every day, SKY express will continue to lead the development in the aviation sector, supporting the Greek economy, Greek tourism and especially the travelling public by providing competitive and high-quality services.

November 25, 2022