SKY Express is heading for Heraklion, Crete from Nantes Atlantique airport from 9 April

New Nantes/Heraklion direct route by Sky Express

1 direct flight per week from April 9, 2022, then 2 direct weekly flights from June 2 to October 29, 2022

Flights operated with the new 186-seat Airbus A320neo

The Greek airline Sky Express and VINCI Airports announce the launch of a new link to Heraklion, direct from Nantes, with:

– 1 direct flight per week on Saturday, from April 9 until May 31, 2022

– 2 direct flights, every Saturday and Wednesday, from June 1 until October 29, 2022

The flights will be operated with the new 186-seat Airbus A320neo, the newest fleet in Greece, thus guaranteeing comfort, quality of service and environmental performance.

Sky Express places France at the 1st rank of its destinations outside of Greece. In total, the Greek airline serves 34 domestic destinations from three hubs (Athens, Heraklion and Thessaloniki).

Cyril Girot, Director of Nantes Atlantique airport – VINCI Airports, underlines: “We are delighted to welcome Sky Express, a new airline to Nantes Atlantique airport, to diversify the escape offer directly from our territory. Crete is a destination of choice that we are proud to offer to our passengers, who will be able to enjoy the Mediterranean sun less than 4 hours away.”

Jean Brajon, Manager France of Sky Express, adds: “We are very happy to develop our network between Greece and France with these 2 new frequencies between the island of Crete and Nantes. Greece – and in particular Crete – is a very popular destination for the French. We hope to be able to launch other lines from Nantes to Greece in the near future.”

Nantes, 4 February 2022