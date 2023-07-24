SKY express flights to and from Rhodes International Airport “Diagoras” are operating as scheduled

SKY express maintains the island’s connection with its passengers, special personnel, and essential supplies

SKY express, having evaluated the situation in Rhodes after the recent bushfires, continues operating as scheduled flights to and from Rhodes International Airport “Diagoras”.

For the convenience of passengers who wish to be informed in more detail and make any change to their travel planning, SKY express has activated the particular contact line +30 215 215 6513.

More specifically, for those passengers flying to and from the airport of Rhodes (RHO) by July 31, 2023 -who are affected by the recent wildfires- and wish to change their travelling plans:

Free of charge change to future flights until August 31, 2023.

Issuance of one voucher of the same value valid for 12 months for any destination of the SKY express network.

More information is in the below link.

From the first day of the devastating bushfires, SKY express, in collaboration with the organisation HUMANITY GREECE carries to the island essential supplies and will continue as long as there is a need for emergency transportation of items.

The company’s primary concern is to maintain the operation of flights so that the transport and interconnection of passengers, special personnel (such as PPC linemen), and necessities continue simultaneously.

In this scope, the personnel of both the ground handling companies SKYserv and Swissport -companies that are part of IOGR Group to which SKY express also belongs to- has been already reinforced as additional staff has travelled to Rhodes airport to support the travellers.

SKY express keeps monitoring the situation and the unique needs that emerge, always at the disposal of the respective authorities to satisfy any transportation need to and from Rhodes. It will keep escalating its offer according to the situation.