SKY express flights between Athens and Brussels start on 16 May

On 16 May, SKY express, the fastest growing Greek airline, includes another international destination in its network and starts direct flights Athens – Brussels. This new route will be flown 6 days a week.

SKY express passengers will fly with the brand new green fleet of Airbus A320neo and, at the same time, will enjoy personalised services with the most competitive fares on the market.

Initially, the new route was expected to start on 2 June. Its launch has thus been advanced by two weeks.

After the successful entry in Larnaca, Cyprus, the launch of direct domestic routes (Athens – Thessaloniki and Athens – Rhodes), the new international destination is another important step of further development for SKY express. The company is constantly growing for the benefit of passengers and local communities, serving the largest network in Greece and flying to more than 40 domestic and international destinations.

In the immediate future, more new international destinations of SKY express will be announced, which will confirm the steady upward course of the company.