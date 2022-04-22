Sky Express extends Summer 2022 flight programme to 15 new European destinations and increased service to Crete

11 countries, 20 foreign cities and the largest domestic network in the summer flight programme

New destinations are added to the existing network of London, Paris, Rome, Brussels and Larnaca. Amsterdam, Lisbon, Lyon, Lille, Marseille and Nantes, Copenhagen and Billund, Denmark, Warsaw and the cities of Gdansk, Poznan, Rzeszów and Wroclaw in Poland, Tallinn in Estonia and Timisoara in Romania will enhance SKY express’ flight work for this summer.

The country’s youngest and greenest fleet and one of the most environmentally friendly in Europe, connects Greece with a network of major European cities, creating conditions for the development and exploitation of the domestic tourism product and local entrepreneurship.

In this direction, SKY express supports direct flights to the airports of Crete, the Dodecanese and the Ionian Islands, while maintaining the connection of Athens to the largest domestic network that the company seamlessly serves throughout the year.

Strategic alliances of increased interconnectivity in the larger domestic network

In order to attract visitors from all over the world, SKY express maintains strategic interconnection agreements with global airlines such as Air France, KLM, Qatar Airways, American Airlines, Cyprus Airways, Condor, El Al, Middle East Airlines, Transavia, Air Transat and easyJet.

Thus, passengers from Europe, America and the Middle East can fly directly to Athens El. Venizelos Airport and continue their journey with ease to any of the 34 unique Greek destinations that SKY express serves, from Leros and Karpathos to Astypalea and Ikaria.

With direct routes from 7 countries, 17 foreign cities and 6 domestic ones, SKY express significantly strengthens Crete’s international position.

More than one million visitors from the interior and from at least seven European countries are going to welcome the airports of Heraklion, Chania and Sitia according to the company’s planning for this summer.

SKY express strengthens Crete even more in order to increase the connectivity of the island, create the conditions for the arrival of visitors and lengthen the period with premium visitors.

Specifically, in the upcoming period of time, the airline will directly connect Crete with Brussels, eight French cities (Paris, Lyon, Nantes, Lille, Marseille, Havre, LaRochele, Châteauroux), three Polish cities (Warsaw, Rzeszów, Gdansk), Lisbon, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Billund, Denmark, but also Timisoara, Romania.

In addition, from the airports of the two major cities, there will be routes to five domestic destinations, namely Athens, Rhodes, Thessaloniki, Volos and Karpathos, while the airport of Sitia continues to serve domestic flights to Preveza and Alexandroupoli.

The country’s youngest and greenest fleet and one of the most environmentally friendly in Europe unites Crete with a network of domestic and European cities, contributing actively to the further promotion of the island as a top choice in terms of tourism and entrepreneurship. At the same time, through the strategic agreements with global carriers such as Air France, KLM, Qatar Airways, American Airlines, Cyprus Airways, Condor, El Al, Middle East Airlines, Transavia, Air Transat and easyJet, SKY express creates additional conditions for interconnection with its entire internal network.

Stavros Arnaoutakis, Regional Governor of Crete, stated: “The international promotion of Crete, the establishment of our island on the world tourist map as a centre of modern international transport networks and key air transport hub in Southeast Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean, is part of our strategy to enhance tourism. In this context, SKY express, through the extended network of flights that connect Crete with major airports abroad, as well as with airports in the country, contributes decisively to the joint effort. During this year’s tourist season, the Region of Crete and SKY express will join forces to promote Crete both in Greece and abroad”

Respectively, Theodoros Krokidas, Chairman of the Board of Directors, SKY express stressed: “At SKY express, we are committed to our roots but also to our target to develop the interconnectivity of Crete in order to establish it in the top tourist destinations. In one of the most demanding summer seasons, we organised our network based in Heraklion, Chania and Sitia in terms of destinations, visitor preferences and itineraries. Companions in the joint effort with the Region of Crete and the Regional Governor Mr. Stavros Arnaoutakis whom we thank for the unhindered support we will pursue with all our strength the maximum result for the island and the country as a whole”.

