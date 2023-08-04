SKY express extends flight schedule to three strategic European airports: Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Warsaw

SKY express, a major Greek airline, invests in the further expansion of its international network and launches direct flights to three new destinations: Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Warsaw.

Having already included Munich Airport among the destinations served since October 2023, SKY express enriches its flight schedule to Germany by adding Frankfurt International Airport (FRA), the largest airport in Germany and the third largest in Europe, as well as Dusseldorf International Airport (DUS), Germany’s third largest air hub.

At the same time, SKY express brings Athens even closer to north-central Europe and the capital of Poland with direct flights to Warsaw International Airport “Frederic Chopin” (WAW).

Reservations for these new routes are already available and passengers will be able to embark on the first trip on 29/10/2023.

In detail, the schedule of the new routes:

Athens – Frankfurt:

– Frequency: 6 times a week

– Flight Days: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday

2. Athens – Düsseldorf:

– Frequency: 4 times a week

– Flight Days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Athens – Warsaw:

– Frequency: 5 times a week

– Flight Days: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday

The integration of the three new destinations of Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Warsaw strengthens the dynamic international course of SKY express, which now travels with the youngest fleet in Greece to 15 international destinations, while still serving the largest network of domestic destinations (34).

As Mr. Gerasimos Skaltsas, Chief Commercial Director of SKY express stated: “The expansion of our flight schedule to three very strategic airports in Europe confirms our commitment to create even more connectivity opportunities for the country by serving our passengers all year round on the most competitive terms. The addition of the three new destinations of Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Warsaw gives further impetus to the implementation of our long-term plan.”

The data of SKY express’s robust organic growth predicts an upward trend for 2023 and the forecast is reflected in:

54,000 flights

4,400,000 passengers

More than 65 destinations

360 million estimated earnings