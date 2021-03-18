Sky Express confirms flights from Athens to France and Belgium from June

Sky Express, which made its first international flight from Athens last month, announced new connections to Paris, Lyon, Nantes and Brussels for June.

After launching a daily flight to Larnaca, the company is heading to Western Europe: from 5 June 2021, Sky Express will offer a flight every Saturday between Athens-Eleftherios Venizelos Airport and Paris-CDG, with an Airbus A320neo that can accommodate 180 passengers.

Departures are scheduled at 14:50 arriving at 17:10 and return flights depart at 18:00, landing at 22:00. The company will compete with Air France and Aegean Airlines, as well as the low-cost carrier Transavia, which flies from the Orly.

On the same day, Sky Express will connect two other French destinations with a triangular route: departure for Lyon-Saint Exupéry at 07:15 to arrive at 08:55 and then continue on to Nantes Atlantique at 09:40 to reach its destination at 10.50.

The direct return flight to Athens will depart from Nantes. The airline will compete with Aegean, Transavia and Volotea to Lyon, and with Aegean and Transavia in Nantes.

Flights between Athens and Brussels will start on 2 June with daily flights (except on Saturday) and will face competition from Aegean, Brussels Airlines, TUIfly Belgium, and also Ryanair flying from Brussels South Charleroi.

The Greek airline also has a slot for a daily flight to London-Heathrow, without any flights scheduled yet. It is expected to launch two routes in May, connecting Heraklion with Dortmund and Hamburg.

The rest of the network is domestic, with more than 30 cities served by ten ATR 42-500 and 72-500 aircraft.

In November 2020, Sky Express received two of the six A320neos it ordered, four from Airbus and two leased from the Aviation Capital Group (ACG).

Source: money-tourism.gr