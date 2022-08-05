Milan, Munich and Sofia: new destinations for SKY express

The new era airline constantly enriches its flight work with new destinations and additional routes enhancing the choices of the passengers and its international presence

SKY express is gradually expanding its network in three very popular cities in the coming period. Munich, the cosmopolitan capital of Bavaria, Milan the city of fashion, and Sofia, one of the most beloved destinations in the Balkans, come even closer to Athens.

According to the company’s schedule, direct flights to Munich International Airport start on November 2nd and will serve the passengers five days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday). Thus, the lovers of the Bavarian city with its rich history, renowned museums, unique landscapes and Oktoberfest, the largest beer festival in the world, will have the opportunity to visit it at affordable and highly competitive fares.

Similarly, from November 3rd the youngest and greenest fleet in Greece will directly connect Athens International Airport with Milan‘s Malpensa International Airport. The metropolis of the style with its architectural monuments, Gothic cathedrals and the famous Teatro alla Scala and one of the most attractive European destinations comes even closer to its audience on the best terms.

The third most important city in the SKY express network is Sofia with direct flights starting November 2nd.

At the same time, responding to the need for increased mobility between Athens and Rome, SKY express is strengthening its routes with daily itineraries.

As stated by Gerasimos Skaltsas, SKY express Commercial Director: “Today we announce the expansion of our flight project to three strategic destinations with strong ties to Greece in terms of hospitality and entrepreneurship. Our satisfaction is dual as, after a particularly demanding summer season, we are ready to spread our wings reaching the 8th international destination that we serve steadily throughout the year with the youngest and greenest fleet in Greece. This can only give us a further impetus for the next steps of SKY express’s long-term plan”.

True to its strategy of flying higher and higher, SKY express is constantly expanding its flight program abroad, reinforcing its dynamic international course. At the same time, it actively participates in the upgrading of the national tourism product, highlighting the country’s advantages twelve months a year.

Travellers can choose from the following fares: SKY joy, SKY joy+, SKY enjoy. During the flight, in addition to the free service, they have the opportunity to enjoy premium branded products from SKY Drinks & Bites, upgrading their taste experience in flight.

Athens, 05 August 2022