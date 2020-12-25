Greek airline Sky Express to launch flights from Athens to Brussels in Summer 2021

Sky Express, officially named Cretan Aeronautical Exploitations, is a Greek airline headquartered in Athens International Airport. It was established in 2005 and so far operates a number of domestic flights, serving 34 destinations with ATR42-500 and ATR72-500 aircraft.

The airline decided to launch international flights from Summer 2021 and it has initially selected three European destinations: Larnaca (Cyprus), Brussels (Belgium) and Dortmund (Germany).

The European flights will be operated with a newly-acquired Airbus A320neo. The first of six A320neo aircraft on order was delivered on 28 November 2020 and made its first commercial flight from Athens to Thessaloniki on 14 December 2020.

Hereunder the schedule for the Athens-Brussels-Athens flights, as retrieved by forum member “jerry“:

1234--- ATH-BRU 1200-1520 GQ800

1234--- BRU-ATH 1610-1910 GQ801

----5-7 ATH-BRU 1635-1955 GQ800

----5-7 BRU-ATH 2045-2345 GQ801