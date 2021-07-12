Greek airline SKY express signs deal for six ATR 72-600 aircraft

Fastest-growing Greek airline will operate the youngest ATR fleet in Europe

Market-leading turboprop manufacturer ATR and SKY express, a fast-growing airline in Greece, has signed a deal to acquire six ATR 72-600 aircraft, the first of which was delivered on June 30. This marks an important step in the airline’s fleet development plan which will see the further five ATR 72-600 joining its fleet before the end of the year.

The operational versatility of the ATR -600 series is proven worldwide and thanks to the ability of turboprop aircraft to access short runways it is particularly adept at serving islands, making it the perfect aircraft for Greece. In addition to its operational versatility, it is also the sustainable benchmark in the regional aviation market segment, burning up to 40% less fuel and emitting up to 40% less CO2 than a comparable regional jet.

Ioannis Grylos, CEO of the IOGR Group of companies, said: “SKY express has spread its wings to fly even higher. We are expanding and modernising our fleet, increasing the number of destinations and developing our operations. The acquisition of six new state-of-the-art ATR 72-600 aircraft is yet another landmark in SKY express’ course. In today’s context, it is more important than ever before to be able to offer our passengers efficient and flexible solutions with the best possible standards of comfort and safety. Our ATRs will support the Greek tourism industry and help reboot the Greek economy, always showing due respect to our clients and the environment, reaching every single area of our country.”

ATR Chief Executive, Stefano Bortoli, stated: “We are proud when an airline chooses ATR aircraft for their fleet renewal, as moving from the -500 to the -600 series shows the value of our continuous development policy. SKY express will benefit from the latest-generation upgradeable avionics suite and its passengers will enjoy a modern, comfortable cabin. This is an investment in the most efficient and eco-responsible regional aircraft and it is an ideal time to do so. Fleet replacement is critical in regional aviation or vital connections risk being lost, which would have a significant impact on the communities they serve. Upon the final delivery of these aircraft, SKY express will have the youngest ATR fleet in Europe and its passengers will benefit from them for many years to come.”

With its arrival in Greece, the ATR 72-600 is now flying in 54 countries worldwide, with over 550 total deliveries. The first ATR -600 series delivery was in 2011 with launch customer Royal Air Maroc.

Toulouse, July 12, 2021