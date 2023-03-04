SJL Aeronáutica Embraer 135 overruns runway at Lubumbashi Airport, DRC

On 3 March, a SJL Aeronáutica Embraer 135 (registered D2-FIA) operated a domestic flight between Kinshasa and Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo. During landing at Lubumbashi, the aircraft overran the runway and ended up in a cornfield.

All 33 passengers and crew evacuated safely. The airplane sustained substantial damage.

Previously, the aircraft operated for a few U.S. carriers including Continental Express.

The following footage appeared on social media:

SJL Aeronáutica Embraer 135 overruns the runway while landing at Luano International Airport in Lubumbashi, DRC. All passengers and crew evacuated safely. pic.twitter.com/wh0YIGy9PV — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) March 3, 2023