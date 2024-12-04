Single European Sky Regulation enters into force: aiming for efficiency and sustainability in European airspace

The revised Single European Sky (SES2+) Regulation officially took effect yesterday, marking a significant step towards creating a more efficient and environmentally sustainable European airspace.

Key highlights include:

SES2+ establishes rules and incentives for air navigation service providers to modernise technologies, alleviate congestion, and enhance service quality. This aims to address issues like the widespread delays experienced in Europe's airspace during the summer. Sustainability Goals: The regulation introduces specific climate and environmental targets for air navigation service providers and promotes sustainable practices among airlines through a fair charging system.

EUROCONTROL, as the network manager, will collaborate with stakeholders to deploy coordinated network infrastructure, ensuring seamless air traffic management across Europe. Next Steps: While the regulation has entered into force, the European Commission will now develop and adopt necessary implementation measures in collaboration with Member States.

The SES2+ Regulation builds on the original 2004 initiative to address persistent issues like air traffic delays, fragmented airspace management, and the need for digital transformation. The adoption of innovative SESAR solutions will be critical to modernising European air traffic management and meeting growing demand sustainably.