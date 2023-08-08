Singapore Airlines to boost services in Summer 2024 – A380 returns to Frankfurt

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will ramp up services to destinations across its network during the Northern Summer 2024 operating season (31 March 2024 to 26 October 2024), supporting the strong demand for air travel to its key markets.

This includes restoring Airbus A380 services between Singapore and Frankfurt, deploying widebody Airbus A350-900 medium-haul aircraft on services to Cairns and Male, reinstating direct services between Singapore and Barcelona, and increasing flight frequencies to pre-pandemic levels across multiple points and exceeding them in some.

Destinations that will reach or exceed pre-pandemic levels of flight frequencies include Ahmedabad (India), Beijing and Shanghai (China), Copenhagen (Denmark), Da Nang (Vietnam), Darwin, Melbourne, and Perth (Australia), Dubai (the United Arab Emirates), Tokyo-Haneda (Japan), and Seattle and Houston (the United States of America).

Ms JoAnn Tan, Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, said: “With the release of SIA’s Northern Summer schedules, our customers can plan ahead and start to make their travel plans for 2024. Our customers will be able to enjoy greater choice and flexibility when they travel with us, as SIA continues to adjust and expand our network in response to demand patterns.”

07 August 2023

Some of the improvements in schedules to Europe

Denmark

From 1 July 2024, SIA’s services between Singapore and Copenhagen (SQ352 and

SQ351) with the A350-900 long-haul aircraft will go up to the pre-pandemic daily

frequency from five times weekly.

Germany

SIA’s flagship Airbus A380 will return to Frankfurt on 31 March 2024, replacing the

A350-900 long-haul aircraft which currently operates the daily service (SQ326 and

SQ325) between the two cities. This marks the return of SIA’s Airbus A380 to

Continental Europe.

Manchester and Houston

From 31 March 2024, SIA services on the Singapore-Manchester-Houston route

(SQ52 and SQ51) will go to the pre-pandemic level of five times weekly from the

current thrice weekly. SIA operates the A350-900 long-haul aircraft on this route.

Milan and Barcelona

From 2 June 2024, SIA will resume direct flights between Singapore and Barcelona

with a twice-weekly service (SQ388 and SQ387). SIA’s direct services between

Singapore and Milan (SQ356 and SQ355) will go up to four times weekly from twice

weekly. Flights SQ378 and SQ377 on the Singapore-Milan-Barcelona fifth freedom

route will go down from five times weekly to thrice weekly.