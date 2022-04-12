Singapore Airlines stops Rome – Copenhagen route

For almost a year, Singapore Airlines had a special route between Copenhagen and Rome. At the end of May, the route stops, as there is again enough demand to serve the two cities separately.

Singapore Airlines is one of the airlines that during the corona pandemic knew to use the fifth freedom of aviation to ensure economically sustainable operations with fewer passengers. This has been done by merging several routes. Thus, since 16 July last year, Singapore Airlines has flown three times a week between Copenhagen and Rome Fiumicino by merging the routes from Singapore to Copenhagen and Rome into a single flight to Rome with a stopover in Copenhagen.

But now Singapore Airlines restarts the direct flights from Singapore to the Italian capital. The last departure will therefore be flown on Tuesday 31 May.

“When we opened the route to Rome, traffic to Singapore and further out was hit hard by COVID-19. The Rome flight gave travellers a unique opportunity to experience the service and comfort on board our Airbus 350 on a European flight. Something that can usually only be experienced on a longer flight to Singapore,” says Muhammad Raimi, director of Singapore Airlines in the Nordics.

Over the past year, many passengers have been able to enjoy Singapore Airlines service on the short flight between Copenhagen and Rome. Here, the route has been operated by a 253-seat Airbus A350-900 equipped with Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class.

In the same way, the route from Singapore to Milan has been extended to Barcelona; ​​and from Frankfurt, there have been flights to New York-JFK, just as there have also been direct flights from Manchester to Houston.

