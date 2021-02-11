Singapore Airlines, Scoot and SilkAir operate first flights with full set of vaccinated pilots and cabin crew

All three passenger airlines within the SIA Group – Singapore Airlines (SIA), SilkAir and Scoot – will today be among the first carriers in the world to operate flights with a full complement of vaccinated pilots and cabin crew.

The first services with a full set of vaccinated crew are SIA flight SQ956, which departed Singapore for Jakarta, Indonesia on 11 February 2021 at 09:30 local time (GMT+8), Scoot’s TR606 which departed for Bangkok, Thailand at 09:30, and SilkAir’s MI608 which will depart for Phnom Penh, Cambodia at 16:30.

The Singapore government has prioritised the aviation sector in the country’s vaccination exercise. This reflects the sector’s importance, as well as the SIA Group’s crucial role in Singapore’s economic recovery and the fight against Covid-19.

The operating crew within the SIA Group have responded very positively to the exercise, with more than 90% of cabin crew and pilots signing up for the vaccine to date.

Mr Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Airlines, said, “We are very encouraged by the strong take-up rate for the vaccine from our colleagues. Vaccinations will be key to the reopening of borders and to enhancing travel confidence, in tandem with robust testing regimes and the wide-ranging safe management measures that are in place on the ground and in the air. They offer greater protection for our people and provide an added layer of assurance to our customers.”