Singapore Airlines opens route between Rome and Copenhagen

The route will be launched on 16 July, and there will be three weekly departures from Copenhagen to Rome. Which gives Scandinavians an opportunity to experience the company’s service and comfort on a European route. There will be departures on Thursday, Friday and Sunday – with a return on Friday, Saturday or Monday.

Service, catering and security at the top

Travellers can look forward to a flight with Singapore Airlines’ large and spacious Airbus A350. One of the world’s most modern and environmentally friendly aircraft. The A350 has three separate cabins; 42 “flatbeds” in Business, 24 seats in comfortable Premium Economy and 187 spacious seats in Economy. –

“We are very pleased to be able to offer Norwegian and Scandinavian customers a route to Rome. All our prices include luggage, refreshments and free entertainment“, says Erwin Widjaja, general manager, Singapore Airlines Norden.

Safety on board at the top

All Singapore Airlines aircraft use so-called HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters, which remove more than 99.9% of the airborne particles, including airborne viruses and bacteria. The air is cleaned and replaced every two to three minutes. All aircraft also undergo a very careful cleaning and disinfection process before departure. The disinfection is carried out in accordance with the authorities’ requirements. All surfaces and areas such as windows, tables, controls, screens, toilets, hat racks and cabinets are wiped with an approved strong disinfectant. All headsets, pillowcases, bedding, blankets, etc. are replaced and/or washed after each flight. In addition, human contact is minimised with the digitisation of boarding passes, travel documents, menu cards and reading materials.

For KrisFlyer members, bonus points can be earned and redeemed on the flight. The same goes for all members of the Star Alliance.